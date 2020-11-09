Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Batting line-up of Sachin, Dravid, Laxman, Ganguly was better than Kohli, Rohit, Pujara, Rahul,’ says Mohammad Yousuf

‘Batting line-up of Sachin, Dravid, Laxman, Ganguly was better than Kohli, Rohit, Pujara, Rahul,’ says Mohammad Yousuf

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that India’s batting order of the past - comprising the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman - was better than the current crop.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DURBAN - MARCH 20: Sachin Tendulkar (left) of India is given a pat on the back by his captain Sourav Ganguly after being dismissed for 83 during the ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final game between Kenya and India at Kingsmead, in Durban, South Africa on March 20, 2003. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The current India batting line-up is regarded as one of the best ones in the world at the moment. From skipper Virat Kohli to vice-captain Rohit Sharma; from Cheteshwar Pujara to KL Rahul; from Mayank Agarwal to Shikhar Dhawan - India batting-order oozes talent, skill, and dynamism. No wonder even the top bowling units across the world are always wary of the damage India’s top-order can inflict on their day.

But former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that India’s batting order of the past - comprising the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman - was better than the current crop.

Also read: BCCI grants paternity leave to Virat Kohli, India captain to return from Australia tour after first Test

“Kohli, Sharma, Pujara, (KL) Rahul are all quality batsmen but if I compare, the Indian batting (line-up) of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Laxman, Ganguly was better,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“You don’t have that sort of bowling quality nowadays, cricket has changed a lot and things are different now,” he added.



“When I was playing for Pakistan there were many great batsmen in those days like Brian Lara, Pointing, Hayden but I always felt that Tendulkar was in every way the most complete batsmen,” the batsman further said.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma named in India Test squad for Australia tour, BCCI announces revised ODI, T20I teams

Yousuf further went on to address the constant comparison between Kohli and Babar Azam and said that while Kohli has become better ever since he became captain.

“Kohli is very committed that is why he is so successful and he has already got runs in every cricket playing nation. I felt captaincy had only made him a better player,” the 46-year-old said.

“Kohli has played much more cricket than Babar who has only about three to four years of exposure in international cricket,” Yousuf added.

“But yes, if you ask me to make a comparison based on where Kohli stood after the same number of matches that Babar has played, I would say Babar has done better,” he signed off.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Nov 09, 2020 15:25 IST
India, Maldives discuss ways to boost economic recovery
Nov 09, 2020 16:26 IST
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Nov 09, 2020 17:09 IST
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
Nov 09, 2020 15:01 IST

latest news

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil joins Congress in Tamil Nadu
Nov 09, 2020 17:12 IST
Aahana Kumra paints autumn pastel in a cream yellow kurta-jacket set
Nov 09, 2020 17:12 IST
Symptoms of eczema in children lessened by Vitamin D
Nov 09, 2020 17:10 IST
October 2020 records warmest nights in the last 50 years
Nov 09, 2020 17:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.