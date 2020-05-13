BCB’s development coach diagnosed with COVID-19

Sections
Updated: May 13, 2020 10:19 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Dhaka

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Ashiqur Rahman, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s development coach, has tested positive for coronavirus. “I got admitted today afternoon,” Rahman told Cricbuzz on Tuesday. “Got the report yesterday and the report says COVID-19 positive.” He confirmed he had been struggling with the symptoms and had chest pain. “I didn’t understand it at first. I thought I had a swollen tonsil. I had a sore throat at first, then slowly comes fever, then started to have chest pain and went to the doctor and did my test,’‘ he revealed.

The former U-19 pacer featured in the Bangladesh side in the 2002 World Cup and has also played 15 first-class matches and 18 List A games.

He is currently employed by Prime Bank in the Dhaka Premier League.

