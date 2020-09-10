Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / BCCI ACU arrives in UAE, to video counsel players this IPL, focus on social media approaches

BCCI ACU arrives in UAE, to video counsel players this IPL, focus on social media approaches

IPL 2020: The BCCI ACU will be speaking to all the eight teams separately and the sessions will be more useful for the younger players who are not exposed to international cricket and the glamour of IPL. The established players are already aware of the ACU protocols.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

BCCI logo (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Preventing corrupt approaches through social media will be the focus of BCCI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) in the upcoming closed-door IPL, ahead of which the watchdog will educate players through video-counselling rather than physical sessions.

An eight-member BCCI team, led by Ajit Singh, landed in Dubai on Tuesday and is in the middle of their six-day quarantine.

Singh has already said the IPL, beginning September 19, will be more secure than earlier as it is being conducted in a strict bio-bubble.

There will no crowds at the stadium and fans won’t be allowed to throng the team hotel. There have been instances when corruptors masqueraded as fans to approach players.



Also Read | Brett Lee picks the winner of IPL 2020, names a side ‘definite’ to reach play-offs

The ACU will be speaking to all the eight teams separately and the sessions will be more useful for the younger players who are not exposed to international cricket and the glamour of IPL. The established players are already aware of the ACU protocols.

“This time there will be video counselling and it won’t done on one to one basis. We can do it in a group as well as individual basis depending on what is possible and we will do it one by one (with all teams).

“We have also hired sports integrity agencies. We will use their help in bet monitoring activities, if any suspicious clients are there,” Singh told PTI.

The players will be told about ways corruptors may try to reach them via social media or phone (whatsapp) as they are the two main avenues they can reach the cricketers in a protected environment.

“Even in India, if we do need information, we do exchange information with ICC so that stays that it is. Nothing suspicious has been reported so far. We have two security liaision officers with each team.

“They are the ones who are keeping an eye on the bubble,” added the former DGP of Rajasthan Police.

The sessions are expected to begin after the ACU team completes its six-day quarantine and will be done keeping the teams’ training schedules in mind.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Sep 10, 2020 13:16 IST
Before big battle for Bihar, a JD-U vs RJD face-off in Delhi next week
Sep 10, 2020 12:56 IST
Rafale fighter jets inducted into Air Force, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Sep 10, 2020 13:00 IST
51 passengers caught with ammunition at Delhi international airport this year: Police
Sep 10, 2020 12:56 IST

latest news

Nadda attacks Banerjee, says Bengal lockdown timed to coincide with Ram temple launch
Sep 10, 2020 13:13 IST
Keerthy Suresh completes shooting for upcoming Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi
Sep 10, 2020 13:13 IST
Adhyayan Suman: Been to parties and seen outsiders doing drugs
Sep 10, 2020 13:13 IST
Exclusive: Russian state hackers suspected in targeting Biden campaign firm–sources
Sep 10, 2020 13:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.