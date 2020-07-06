Sections
Punjab police arrest alleged match-fixer Dandiwal in connection with fake T20 match

Punjab police arrest alleged match-fixer Dandiwal in connection with fake T20 match

Dandiwal has been arrested for his alleged role in organising a T20 game near Chandigarh, which was streamed online as a match happening in Sri Lanka.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (REUTERS)

Punjab police on Monday arrested alleged match-fixer Ravinder Dandiwal in connection with a T20 match played in Mohali district but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka.

The game held last month had caught the attention of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit, the police and Sri Lanka Cricket.

Dandiwal has been on BCCI’s radar for the past four years and last week emerged as the alleged kingpin of an international tennis match-fixing syndicate.”Whatever information we have we will pass it on to Punjab Police, if it helps them in their investigation or whatever we can gather from them, we will gather it. Our team will be from Delhi,” BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh told PTI.”He has been arrested in connection to the T20 game (that was portrayed as a T20 game in Sri Lanka but was actually happening in Sawara village).

“We would like to have access to him also but that depends on Punjab Police. We are hopeful we will get it,” Singh said.



The game was played on June 29, 16 km from Chandigarh, but was streamed as a ‘Uva T20 League’ match in Sri Lanka’s Badulla city, home of the Uva Province Cricket Association (UPCA). Both UPCA and Sri Lanka Cricket have denied their involvement.

Singh had called Dandiwal a known corruptor last week after Victoria Police in Australia named him as the “central figure” in the tennis match-fixing scandal in which low-ranked tennis players were allegedly convinced to throw matches in at least two events in Egypt and Brazil in 2018.

Dandiwal also finds a mention in BCCI ACU’s education manual.

