BCCI appoints Hemang Amin as interim CEO

“Hemang Amin has been given the interim charge of CEO of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India),” a BCCI source told ANI.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:16 IST

By Asian News International,

Hemang Amin was already serving as BCCI’s IPL chief operating officer. (File Photo/IPLT20)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin as the interim chief executive officer (CEO). “Hemang Amin has been given the interim charge of CEO of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India),” a BCCI source told ANI.

Last week, the apex body of cricket in India had accepted the resignation of its CEO, Rahul Johri. “Johri had tendered his resignation a few months back and it was accepted by India’s cricket governing body today,” a source within BCCI had told ANI.

Johri was appointed as the BCCI CEO in 2016 when Shashank Manohar was the body’s president. The Indian cricket team has not played any form of cricket since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

International cricket returned to action last week after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic. West Indies defeated England by four wickets in the first Test on the back of Shannon Gabriel’s exceptional bowling performance.



