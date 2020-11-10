Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / BCCI invites applications for national selectors, deadline is November 15

BCCI invites applications for national selectors, deadline is November 15

The job of the senior selection committee includes picking coaches for India, India A, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Challenger Trophy teams & Rest of India.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 19:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

BCCI Logo (HT Archives)

The BCCI on Tuesday invited applications for replacing three outgoing selectors in the senior men’s committee. The deadline for sending applications is Sunday, November 15, with an age-cap of 60 years and a minimum eligibility criteria of 30 first-class matches.

However, it goes without saying that international experience (7 Tests or a combination of 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches) will be given preference. The three outgoing selectors are Devang Gandhi (East Zone), Sarandeep Singh (North Zone) and Jatin Paranjape (West Zone).

While the BCCI has done away with the zonal policy officially, the convention has been to replace the candidate from the same zone as Sunil Joshi (South) replaced MSK Prasad, who was the chairman of the last committee.

Similarly, Rajasthan’s Gagan Khoda was replaced by Railways’ Harvinder Singh as the central zone selector last February.



It is expected that the applications of all those who had applied during the last phase, such as Mumbai’s Ajit Agarkar and Delhi’s Maninder Singh, will remain valid.

The senior national committee’s chairman will be the person with maximum number of international matches and hence Joshi could be superseded if the Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Madan Lal along with RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, find any one who has played more than 15 Tests and 69 ODIs (Joshi’s international experience).

The job of the senior selection committee includes picking coaches for India, India A, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Challenger Trophy teams & Rest of India (for Irani Cup).

The key area of responsibility will include “selecting the best possible teams in a fair and transparent manner.” “Plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the national team.” They will also need to attend team meetings as and when required along with extensive travelling to watch domestic and international matches.

The candidates will be called for personal interviews as per the notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Nov 10, 2020 18:32 IST
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST
IPL 2020 final live: DC win toss and opt to bat first against MI
Nov 10, 2020 19:07 IST
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

Female banded mongooses lead battle for chance to find mates
Nov 10, 2020 19:13 IST
Al Qaeda leader dies, Afghan forces accuse Taliban of harbouring him
Nov 10, 2020 19:12 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 5 important poll promises made by JD(U), RJD
Nov 10, 2020 19:12 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik refuses to apologise for behaviour with Eijaz
Nov 10, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.