Home / Cricket / BCCI invites ‘expressions of interest’ for IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights

IPL 2020: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday invited ‘expression of interest’ for the title sponsorship rights of the Indian Premier League 2020 season, which will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 20:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Indian Premier League trophy. (Twitter/BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday invited ‘expression of interest’ for the title sponsorship rights of the Indian Premier League 2020 season, which will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

“The Rights are available for the period from August 18, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Details regarding the Rights and product categories in which the Rights are available will be provided only to parties who submit the EOI and are found eligible.

“The turnover of the interested third party must be over INR 300 Crores (Indian Rupees Three Hundred Crores only) as per the last audited accounts,” BCCI stated in its official release.



The BCCI in its mail asked interested ‘third parties’ to send in their ‘expression of interest’ by by 5 pm IST on August 14, 2020. It further said that the board will inform these third parties who need to then submit the final bid.

“Post-delivery of the EOI, BCCI shall inform the Rights, product categories and entitlements to the interested third parties. The final bid should be sent to eoi@bcci.tv between 11 am to 1pm on August 18, 2020,” the Indian cricket board further said in its mail.

The development comes days after Chinese smartphone maker Vivo decided to suspend its title sponsorship deal for the IPL for the 2020 season due to the negative sentiments pertaining towards Chinese companies, in the wake of the strained relationship between India and China after the face-off between soldiers from both countries in Ladakh.

Earlier on Monday, a company official from Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved told news agency PTI that the company is considering to bid for the title sponsorship of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Confirming the development, Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told PTI: “We are considering this”.

