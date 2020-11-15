Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / BCCI posts special message marking Sachin Tendulkar’s international debut

BCCI posts special message marking Sachin Tendulkar’s international debut

Marking 31 years of Sachin’s international debut, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took their Twitter handle to thank the cricket legend for inspiring an entire generation with his excellent game.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 12:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar in his debut match (L) and last match (R) (BCCI/Twitter)

November 15, 1989 was the date when India’s greatest cricketer – Sachin Tendulkar – walked out to play his first international match. The Indian team was playing a Test match in Karachi while the hosts, Pakistan was laced with some of the finest bowlers of that time.

The opponents were surprised to see a teenager walking out with his willow and a bit of nervousness on his face. But hardly they knew that this boy would be known as the God of Cricket on day.

One of Pakistan’s greatest quicks, Waqar Younis had also made his debut in that match. The game ended in a draw while Tendulkar was dismissed by Waqar in the first innings on a score of just 15.

Marking 31 years of Sachin’s international debut, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took their Twitter handle to thank the cricket legend for inspiring an entire generation with his excellent game.



Here’s the tweet:

 

Over the years, Tendulkar has forged his name in history as the ‘greatest batsman of all time’ and he also got nicknamed as the ‘Master Blaster’. Tendulkar, bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 and to date, he remains the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. He also has the record for registering most international centuries.

He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is more than 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Last year, Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became country’s favourite cricketer

The Master Blaster has also served as a mentor to the Mumbai Indians that competes in the Indian Premier League.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
Nov 15, 2020 12:05 IST
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
Nov 15, 2020 11:40 IST
NDA meet to choose its leader in Bihar to begin soon
Nov 15, 2020 12:40 IST
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
Nov 15, 2020 12:24 IST

latest news

France beats Portugal, clinch Nations League finals spot
Nov 15, 2020 12:38 IST
Soumitra Chatterjee dies at the age of 85
Nov 15, 2020 12:38 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Watch Jaan, Rahul take potshots at Nikki, Eijaz
Nov 15, 2020 12:27 IST
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
Nov 15, 2020 12:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.