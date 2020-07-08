Sections
Home / Cricket / BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup in September - Report

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup in September - Report

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 19:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (PTI)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September.

“Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled),” Ganguly told ‘sports tak’ in an instagram live session.

There was no definitive word on the host country of the tournament.

With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia Cup’s cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chided for being drunk at work, factory worker kills colleague in Ludhiana
Jul 08, 2020 20:59 IST
Indian, Chinese militaries to carry out verification of disengagement process in eastern Ladakh
Jul 08, 2020 20:52 IST
Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits
Jul 08, 2020 20:51 IST
Legal tangle: BFUHS postpones 2nd PG admissions counselling
Jul 08, 2020 20:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.