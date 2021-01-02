Sections
Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president and former India captain, hospitalised after chest pain

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain and president of the BCCI, has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaints of chest pain.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 14:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)

Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, after he complained of chest pain, according to reports in news agency PTI and ANI.

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and might need angioplasty. “Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger,” the source said.

The BCCI president had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.

Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.



Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state’s Governor upon invitation.

“If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that,” said Ganguly.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation.

“Had interaction with ‘Dada’ Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan yesterday at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864,” tweeted the Governor.

(More to follow...)

