Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / BCCI president Sourav Ganguly poses with T20 World Cup trophy, says ‘it’s time for India in 21’

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly poses with T20 World Cup trophy, says ‘it’s time for India in 21’

The ICC event, which was originally supposed to be held between October 18 and November 2015 this year, was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 11:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly with the T20 World Cup trophy (Twitter)

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be held in India and with the marquee event expected to take place between October and November next year. The ICC event, which was originally supposed to be held between October 18 and November 2015 this year, was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah posed with the T20 World Cup trophy. Ganguly uploaded a couple of images on Twitter and captioned the post: “It’s time for India in 21… ICC T20 World Cup.”

With the BCCI having successfully hosted the IPL in Dubai in a bio-bubble, all eyes will now turn to how the board manages to host the World Cup. With the Covid-19 situation not slowing down in India, it remains to be seen what measures the BCCI undertakes to ensure the smooth running of the tournament, even though it’s still 11 months away.

The last T20 World Cup – in 2016 – was also held in India with West Indies lifting the trophy for a second time and India finishing semi-finalists. Overall, this will be the fifth ICC World Cup tournament in India since first hosting the Cricket World Cup way back in 1987. Ganguly pointed out that it was a matter of great pride that the World Cup is returning to India and he is looking forward to making it a success.

“It is a matter of great honour for us to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India has successfully staged several global events since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1987 and I am sure cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in our cricket loving country,” the former India captain said.

“I have enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. I now look forward to playing my part as an administrator as we prepare to host the prestigious event.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
Nov 13, 2020 12:40 IST
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
Nov 13, 2020 11:48 IST
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Nov 13, 2020 08:21 IST
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
Nov 13, 2020 12:09 IST

latest news

Gen Naravane conducts aerial survey of border outposts in Uttarakhand
Nov 13, 2020 12:50 IST
Canada asylum for HK residents even if charged under security law
Nov 13, 2020 12:44 IST
Pompeo heads to Europe, Mideast, does not acknowledge Trump loss
Nov 13, 2020 12:43 IST
Suu Kyi’s party to come in power after Myanmar’s official vote control
Nov 13, 2020 12:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.