Sections
Home / Cricket / BCCI set to spend around Rs 10 crore for 20,000 plus tests during IPL

BCCI set to spend around Rs 10 crore for 20,000 plus tests during IPL

BCCI has budgeted nearly Rs 10 crore for more than 20,000 Covid-19 tests to be conducted during the Indian Premier League starting September 19.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 16:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, PTI

BCCI doesn’t want to leave anything to chance as far as safety of players and officials is concerned. (BCCI Image)

The Indian cricket board has budgeted nearly Rs 10 crore for more than 20,000 Covid-19 tests to be conducted during the Indian Premier League starting September 19. While the eight franchises bore the cost of testing in India, the BCCI is picking up the tab for the RT-PCR tests which have been conducted from August 20 when the teams started landing in the UAE.

“We have engaged VPS Healthcare, a UAE based company to conduct the tests. While I can’t put a number, it will be more than 20,000 tests which would include everyone. Each test would cost BCCI around 200 AED (Dirham) excluding taxes,” a senior IPL official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“So the BCCI will be spending something in the tune of Rs 10 crore for the COVID tests. Around 75 healthcare workers who are part of the company are a part of the IPL testing process.”

The BCCI doesn’t want to leave anything to chance as far as safety of players and officials is concerned and the healthcare workers have been put in a separate hotel.



“We couldn’t have taken the risk. A separate bio-bubble has been created by the company in a hotel. Around 50 of its health care staff are attached with testing process while another 25 are engaged in lab and documentation work,” he informed. “The BCCI is however not paying for this bio-bubble and hotel expenses which will be borne by the company.”

A total of 1988 Covid-19 tests were carried out between August 20–28 across all those involved with the tournament, including players and support staff. CSK were forced to extend their quarantine after 13 members of their contingent tested positive, including two players in India seamer Deepak Chahar and A team batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, as on Tuesday, all 13 members of the contingent, who had tested positive have returned negative test results.

Another Covid test will be conducted on September 3 and if those results turn out negative, CSK will be allowed to start with their training as early as on September 4.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Sep 01, 2020 13:04 IST
Nation bids tearful adieu to Pranab Mukherjee
Sep 01, 2020 16:27 IST
Telecoms get 10 years to repay AGR dues: 10 things to know about the case
Sep 01, 2020 16:13 IST

latest news

JEE (Main) held amid stringent Covid protocols
Sep 01, 2020 17:53 IST
CM too guilty for Patna waterlogging, says ex-PMC boss in the dock
Sep 01, 2020 17:52 IST
JEE main 2020: Students in Himachal Pradesh divided over conducting exams
Sep 01, 2020 17:51 IST
Life coach Abhishek Gupta shares hacks to combat procrastination
Sep 01, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.