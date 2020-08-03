Sections
Home / Cricket / BCCI SOP: 60 plus Arun Lal can’t coach Bengal, Baroda may miss Whatmore

BCCI SOP: 60 plus Arun Lal can’t coach Bengal, Baroda may miss Whatmore

“All such individuals should be discouraged from participating in camp activities unless suitable guidelines are issued by the government,” it stated.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 07:39 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal poses with the trophy of the Indian Premier League 2018. (PTI)

BCCI’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for state associations bars 60-plus individuals from taking part in the training camp, potentially affecting Arun Lal and Australian Dav Whatmore, who are coaches of Bengal and Baroda respectively.

Whatmore, 66, was appointed in April while Lal, 65, guided Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in March.

“Individuals who are over the age of 60 years, viz support staff, umpires, ground staff and those indviduals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, weakened immunity, should be considered vulnerable and are believed to have higher risk of severe COVID-19,” read one of the guidelines from BCCI’s 100-page SOP, which is in possession of PTI.

“All such individuals should be discouraged from participating in camp activities unless suitable guidelines are issued by the government,” it stated.



Both Lal and Whatmore won’t be able to join the pre-season training camp.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya was unavailable for a comment but a senior BCCI official said, “This is SOP. It will be very difficult for any teams to breach the protocols. It is unfortunate that someone like Lal ji or Whatmore might have to miss out,” the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amitabh says he’s ‘feeling sad’ that Abhishek has to remain in hospital
Aug 03, 2020 07:47 IST
LIVE: China’s Xinjiang region reports 28 new Covid-19 cases
Aug 03, 2020 07:39 IST
BCCI SOP: 60 plus Arun Lal can’t coach Bengal, Baroda may miss Whatmore
Aug 03, 2020 07:39 IST
ByteDance says faces ‘complex difficulties’, accuses Facebook of plagiarism
Aug 03, 2020 07:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.