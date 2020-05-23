Sections
Home / Cricket / BCCI will win; they’ll get their way if they want to: Chappell on IPL replacing T20 World Cup

BCCI will win; they’ll get their way if they want to: Chappell on IPL replacing T20 World Cup

Chappell’s comments come just a week ahead of the crucial ICC meeting where the fate of the World Cup, to be hosted in October-November in Australia, could be decided.

Updated: May 23, 2020 08:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ian Chappell (Getty Images)

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell is known for his hard stance against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and he has said that the BCCI with its clout might get to host the IPL if the T20 World Cup is postponed by the ICC.

Chappell’s comments come just a week ahead of the crucial ICC meeting where the fate of the World Cup, to be hosted in October-November in Australia, could be decided.

“The first thing you know is that the BCCI will win,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“They’ll get their way if they want to play in October. At this point it appears to me that the chances of the T20 World Cup going ahead are somewhere between Buckley’s and none.



Also Read | Is the ICC top job on Sourav Ganguly’s radar?

“With so many countries, I just think it would be logistically way too difficult, but that’s purely a cricketer talking, not a medical person or someone with experience running a tournament like that.

“But it seems to me with 16 teams to worry about it’s probably going to be too hard, and if the BCCI want the IPL to take that slot they’ll probably get their way,” he added.

BCCI on the other hand has maintained that it will not push for the World Cup to be postponed.

“Why should the BCCI suggest postponing the Twenty20 World Cup?” BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told news agency Reuters by telephone.

“We’ll discuss it in the meeting and whatever is appropriate, (the ICC) will take a call.

“If the Australia government announces that the tournament will happen and Cricket Australia is confident they can handle it, it will be their call. BCCI would not suggest anything,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air passengers from these states to undergo ‘institutional quarantine’: DGP Karnataka
May 23, 2020 09:52 IST
Naomi Osaka becomes world’s highest-paid female athlete
May 23, 2020 09:50 IST
Told Waqar I will not get out to Kumble: Akram recalls how his plan failed
May 23, 2020 09:43 IST
India records another biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 125,101
May 23, 2020 09:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.