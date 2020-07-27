Sections
Home / Cricket / BCCI yet to form a committee for physically challenged players: PCCAI secretary

BCCI yet to form a committee for physically challenged players: PCCAI secretary

The Association further claimed that disabled cricketers aren’t recognised in India. Since the physically challenged cricketers are not under BCCI umbrella, they hardly get any assistance, PCCAI said in a statement.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 18:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, PTI

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India logo (PCCAI’s Facebook page)

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) is disappointed that BCCI is yet to integrate them in their system despite repeated appeals.

“When Sourav Ganguly was elected as the BCCI President, many had hoped… especially the disabled cricketers were very hopeful that someone would finally look into their matter and change their lives,” PCCAI said in a statement.

“Their hopes further were raised when there were couple of meetings between the disabled cricketers and Dada (Ganguly). But nothing has materialised till now. And the hope has turned into disappointment.”

The Association further claimed that disabled cricketers aren’t recognised in India. “It has been more than a couple of years, but BCCI is still dormant when it comes to do anything for the disabled cricketers of India,” it further stated.



Since the physically challenged cricketers are not under BCCI umbrella, they hardly get any assistance. “The result of this behaviour of BCCI is that Disabled cricket that includes blind, wheelchair, deaf and dumb cricket is still not recognised in India and hence the players who are part of these teams get absolutely no assistance or no recognition from any quarters of the society,” it stated.

Ravi Chauhan, PCCAI secretary general claimed that the condition of the players was marginal before the Covid-19 and after that it has become worse. “BCCI has completely overlooked this issue in this country. We have written many letters and made many representations to BCCI, but our prayers have met deaf ears,” he said.

“These players are good players. They don’t want people to pity them, all they want is equal opportunity.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Jul 27, 2020 19:46 IST
AAI Recruitment 2020: 180 vacancies for Junior Assistant notified, selection through GATE 2019 scores
Jul 27, 2020 19:42 IST
Union govt paid Rs 1.65 lakh crore GST compensation to states in FY20: Fin Min
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
Sonam Kapoor goes ‘straight into the gym’ as quarantine ends, shares photo
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.