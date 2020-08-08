Behaviour of PCB with rest of the players is very good but when it comes to me, I am sidelined: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has been in the spotlight for months due to his controversial statements regarding his career in cricket. He was given a life ban for a spot-fixing charge in 2012 and has been on a mission to get that lifted. Kaneria has spoken out against the Pakistan Cricket Board several times in the past for not allowing him to play cricket while giving reduced punishments to other cricketers for a similar charge.

Kaneria had earlier alleged that some players in the Pakistan team discriminated against him due to his religion. He is only the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan after Anil Dalpat. He went on to play 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan and while taking 261 wickets and 15 wickets respectively. However, he was soon embroiled in the spot-fixing controversy (a charge he admitted in 2018) and it derailed his career.

Kaneria recently commented on his career and said that he takes pride in the fact that he represented his country at the highest level while taking another potshot at PCB.

“Playing for the Pakistan cricket team has been a matter of pride for me. Playing for my country and being a Hindu cricketer, representing the Pakistan team and winning matches for my team is like an achievement for me and it is a matter of pride and honor for me,” Kaneria told India TV.

“People accuse me of playing the religion card. I do not mean to do this nor have I ever played the religion card. My issue is only with the Pakistan Cricket Board and its double standards. The behavior of the PCB with the rest of the players is very good but when it comes to me, I am sidelined. I regret this,” he concluded.

Kaneria had criticised PCB’s decision to reduce Umar Akmal’s suspension for failing to report corrupt approaches.

“You call it zero-tolerance policy for corruption. Umar was proved guilty but still, his ban has been halved. They showed compassion in his case. Amir, Asif, Salman too were allowed to come back, why leave me out?” he asked while talking to PTI.

“Why don’t they show the same compassion in my case? They say I talk about my religion (he is a Hindu) but what do I say when the discrimination is crystal clear. I am just going by simple logic,” he said