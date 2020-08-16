Sections
Home / Cricket / Behind the scenes: Here’s what happened at CSK camp after MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announced retirement - WATCH

Behind the scenes: Here’s what happened at CSK camp after MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announced retirement - WATCH

MS Dhoni retirement: Former India captain MS Dhoni, and his Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, announced retirement from international cricket.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 12:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of CSK captain Suresh Raina with MS Dhoni. (PTI)

It is always a big day when a member of the Indian cricket team announces retirement. But when it is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it becomes a national news. The speculations about MS Dhoni’s retirement have been circulating in the media for over a year. Dhoni’s last appearance in Indian jersey was at the World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. But on Saturday, Dhoni put an affirmative stop to all the speculations as he wrote in an Instagram post: “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Following Dhoni’s announcement, the social media went into frenzy as tributes started pouring in for India’s 2011 ODI World Cup-winning captain. But there was more to follow. Just after Dhoni’s announcement, his Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, too, took to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket.

Thank You Mahi! - Highlights of a glittering career

The two players, who were at the Chennai Super Kings campwhen they announced their retirements were congratulated by their teammates in the dressing room afterwards. A video was posted on CSK’s official Twitter handle Sunday morning, giving a behind the scenes look at what happened when the two players returned to the dressing room after wrapping up the team’s first training session. 

In the video, Raina and Dhoni were seen being congratulated by other members of the team which included Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav. In the video, Dhoni was also seen giving Raina a hug.



Both Dhoni and Raina will return to play for CSK in the 13th edition of IPL which will kick off from September 19th. The tournament this year will take place in the UAE, with the matches to be played across three cities - Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sholay turns 45: Shweta Bachchan shares throwback pic
Aug 16, 2020 13:23 IST
Gadkari expresses confidence about increasing MSME exports, creating more jobs
Aug 16, 2020 13:19 IST
Twin brothers married to twin sisters announce pregnancy together
Aug 16, 2020 13:23 IST
Supreme Court urges consumer forum to look into grievance of year-long adjournments
Aug 16, 2020 13:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.