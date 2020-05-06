Sections
Ben Stokes completes first half-marathon to raise funds for NHS

Stokes on Tuesday completed the run in one hour and 39 minutes and will donate the money raised to NHS Charities Together and national children’s cricket charity Chance to Shine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:29 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

File image of Ben Stokes. (REUTERS)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has run his first-ever half marathon to raise money for Britain’s National Health Service amid the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 30,000 lives in the UK. Stokes on Tuesday completed the run in one hour and 39 minutes and will donate the money raised to NHS Charities Together and national children’s cricket charity Chance to Shine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The England all-rounder completed the run near his home in the North-East of England.

In a video posted on social media, he also urged fans to donate to a fundraising page set up by three amateur cricketers who ran full marathons in their back garden. “That was so hard! Please donate if you can, it’s all for a great cause,” said the 28-year-old. Earlier, Chief Executive at Chance to Shine Laura Cordingley had said: “For Ben to see their efforts and decide to support them is really amazing.”

“I’m sure he could have raised a huge amount in his own name but to get behind their fundraising page is a really amazing gesture,” she added.

All cricketing activities remain suspended in England till July 1 due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.



