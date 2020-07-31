Sections
Ben Stokes is a captain’s dream: Steve Smith

Steve Smith was all praise for Ben Stokes who has been in dream form across formats in the past year.

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Australia's Steve Smith (L) runs on the field past England's Ben Stokes during the 2019 Cricket World Cup stage match (AFP)

Ben Stokes’ intent of wanting to be in the midst of tough situations makes him a player that every captain wants in his team, said Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith about his team’s premier all-rounder.

While Smith is sincerely hoping that Stokes doesn’t bring in his A game during Australia’s white ball series in England, he wouldn’t mind one bit if Stokes saves his best in the Royals jersey during upcoming IPL in the UAE.

“It will be great to be able to play some competitive cricket against a quality England side which has few of my Royals teammates (Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler).

“Hope they don’t score too many runs or take too many wickets and can save that for the IPL,” Smith told PTI during the screening three-part docu-series, Inside Story: A Season with Rajasthan Royals.



The series has been produced by Red Bull Media House and would be aired on Jio TV and Jio Cinemas.

Smith was all praise for Stokes who has been in dream form across formats in the past year.

“I have seen Stokes go from strength to strength. He had an incredible World Cup and recently played in Test matches. He bowled beautifully and got some wickets as well,” Smith said.

“He is a player who wants to be involved whether he is batting, bowling or fielding. He wants to be in hotspots. You want these players in team as they want to deliver in tough situations.”

Australia will resume their international calendar with a white-ball series against England and Smith said that nothing better than getting to play some quality cricket after nearly seven months.

“It will be great being back to playing some cricket. We haven’t played a game since February and like most of the world, our country was also shutdown, had to find way to get through this Covid experience which has been incredibly different for everyone.”

On a different note, Smith admitted that staying in a bio-secure environment away from “loved ones” for extended periods is difficult but people try to make relationships work as it’s the way of life for elite cricketers.

