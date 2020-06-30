Sections
Home / Cricket / Ben Stokes likely to lead England vs West Indies in 1st Test

Ben Stokes likely to lead England vs West Indies in 1st Test

As vice-captain, Stokes is ready and willing to step up temporarily, adding to an already crowded list of responsibilities he enjoys as England’s primary allrounder and talisman.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 08:14 IST

By Associated Press, SOUTHAMPTON

File image of Ben Stokes. (AP)

Ben Stokes will likely captain England against the West Indies in the first cricket test next week as regular skipper Joe Root is expecting his second child. Root would normally rejoin the team at his earliest convenience, but first he would have to go back into isolation for a week. The test in Southampton starts in 10 days, July 8. As vice-captain, Stokes is ready and willing to step up temporarily, adding to an already crowded list of responsibilities he enjoys as England’s primary allrounder and talisman.

“I’m not one of those people that people would necessarily associate as being the next England captain,” he said on Monday. “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity. But being a captain has never been a real goal, it’s just about winning.

Also read: English County Championship to begin on August 1: ECB

“It’s a huge honor to think about. At the same time, I know I’m only stepping in to take over for one game because of Joe’s personal situation.”

Stokes’ first act as skipper could be leading England in a gesture of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The West Indies will wear the BLM symbol on their shirts throughout the series and discussions are ongoing about how England can show unity with the cause.



“We are having discussions, and we’re also having discussions with (West Indies captain) Jason Holder,” Stokes said.

“It would be great to be able to do something as Team England and Team West Indies and showing our support together.

“In terms of anything crystal clear, we’re not there yet. It’s great that two teams are wanting to work together to be able to show support for Black Lives Matter.”

England is living and training in Southampton in strict isolation, and begin a three-day squad match at the Ageas Bowl from Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Andhra Police perform last rites of pregnant woman after locals refuse cremation fearing superstition
Jun 30, 2020 08:25 IST
ICMR tests nearly 84 lakh samples for Covid-19, positive cases over 5.4 lakh
Jun 30, 2020 08:20 IST
Australia postpone August one-dayers against Zimbabwe
Jun 30, 2020 08:19 IST
Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal bids for satellite firm OneWeb
Jun 30, 2020 08:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.