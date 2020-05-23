Sections
Home / Cricket / Ben Stokes takes a leaf out of Stuart Broad’s book at training

Ben Stokes takes a leaf out of Stuart Broad’s book at training

Woakes was seen going through his drills at Edgbaston on Thursday and he said that it was almost like going back to what normal felt like before the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:06 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

File image of Ben Stokes. (Action Images via Reuters)

With the English and Wales Cricket Board starting individual training for its cricketers, especially the bowlers, all-rounder Ben Stokes posted a video on social media of making a return to the pitch after the likes of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

Taking to Instagram, Stokes posted a video from training and wrote: “Great to be back out on grass bowling today...solid 5 over spell taking a leaf out of @stuartbroad8 book with getting used to bowling with a sweat band on.. @chriswoakes not quite got the Alice band in me yet.”

 

Woakes was seen going through his drills at Edgbaston on Thursday and he said that it was almost like going back to what normal felt like before the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.



“It was nice to have some form of normality by going back to some training. It was nice to be back and feel a little sore this morning,” he said as reported by Sky Sports.

“It looks a lot different to what we’re used to but, with what’s everyone’s been through, it was quite nice to be out there and get the ball back in hand. It’s been two months since I last bowled and it was nice to be back in the middle, albeit a little different.

“Obviously not having bowled for two months, there’s a few things that are sore. The sides definitely woke up this morning knowing I’d had a bowl yesterday but it was just nice to be back out there.”

Earlier, Stokes also posted a video where he is seen throwing a ball against the wall of his house and training. Interestingly, he also had an advice for all the married cricketers out there.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes posted the video and wrote: “Throw throw throw your ball gently against your house...if ya smash a window don’t forget to run away from your wife and get used to eating and sleeping outside.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit by Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata’s flat owners to consult engineers for safety of buildings
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
In Kashmir, an Eid without fervour under the shadow of Covid-19
May 23, 2020 20:26 IST
For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands on
May 23, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.