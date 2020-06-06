Sections
Bengal coach Arun Lal conducts digital class for Jharkhand coaches

Bengal coach Arun Lal conducts digital class for Jharkhand coaches

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:46 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Arun Lal, head coach of the Bengal men’s cricket team (PTI)

Bengal head coach Arun Lal on Saturday held a digital class for the coaches of neighbouring state Jharkhand. It was an initiative of Cricket Association of Bengal to help its Jharkhand counterpart in the times of coronavirus-forced lockdown.

There were all age group coaches and trainers present at the session along with JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay with Lal imparting them coaching strategy.

“The Jharkhand State Cricket Association had sent a formal request to have Lal as expert faculty for a digital class of JSCA coaches and trainers,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

“The CAB has always cooperated with its neighbouring state association for spread and betterment of cricket. So, we readily agreed and arranged for the digital class. I have heard it’s been very effective.”



Lal seemed to have had a wonderful experience from the session. “It was about coaching tactics, handling of talents, understanding team dynamics and many other things about the game. They asked questions and I answered,” he said.

“They were very keen to know how to handle what and I tried to give them my perspective with my experience. It was a good interactive session and these kind of sessions give you different perspective that help you in future.”

