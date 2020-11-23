Best coach we’ve played under, he knew how to build a team: Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh hail Gary Kirsten on his birthday

Yuvraj Sing and Harbhajan Singh name the best coach that they’ve played under. (Twitter)

When Gary Kirsten decided not to continue as the head coach of Indian cricket team despite personal requests from legendary Sachin Tendulkar, it was hailed as a selfless move. India’s one of the most successful coaches himself had admitted that it was a difficult good bye but he had to be with his family.

India had just won the World Cup after 28 years under Kirsten’s guidance and this came after India had already achieved the No.1 Test ranking a year ago. No wonder, former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina lauded Gary Kirsten as the former South Africa opener turned 53 on Monday and termed him as the best coach they have played under.

Yuvraj, who was the player of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup for this all-round show, took to Twitter to wish Kirsten on his birthday and said he knew how to build a team.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @Gary_Kirsten the best coach we played under! Someone who knew how to build a rock-solid team and bring out the best from each player on the park. Hope you’re doing good and staying safe. Have a great year ahead!,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Harbhajan Singh, who scalped nine wickets in the showpiece event, termed Kirsten as the ‘best coach’.

“Happy birthday legend,Best coach,mentor, big brother @Gary_Kirsten have a great year and life full of happiness.. love always,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina too came forward to wish the ‘best mentor’ a ‘happy birthday’.

“To the best coach & a mentor, wishing you a very happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten. May you keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Have an amazing day & years ahead,” Raina tweeted.

Before taking up coaching duties, Kirsten was regarded as one of best openers of his time. He score 7289 and 6798 runs in the Tests and ODIs respectively. He played 101 games in the longest format while in ODIs, Kirsten represented South Africa 185 times.

(With ANI inputs)