‘Bhaiya you’ve got so many fans including me’: Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali backs Sarfaraz Ahmed

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed found support from current Test skipper Azhar Ali, who described himself as a ‘fan’ of the wicket-keeper batsman. Ali’s comments came after Ahmed took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet in Urdu.

Ahmed’s tweet was probably in response to the criticism he received after missing an easy stumping of England all-rounder Moeen Ali in the 3rd and final T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester.

“Bhayya you have so many fans including me you will answer small number of people with your performance,” Tweeted Azhar Ali. “InshA Allah u have done so much in past for Pakistan and you will in future thanks for giving positive energy throughout the tour... stay strong.”

Notably, Ahmed had also backed Azhar Ali after his captaincy was blamed for Pakistan’s loss from a strong position in Manchester in the first Test.

Ahmed, who was given an opportunity to play in the third T20I against England, did not get to bat but he was trolled on social media for his miss-stumping.

Moeen Ali was batting on 7 when Ahmed failed to stump the left-hander. The mistake nearly spelt doom for Pakistan as Ali went on to hit 61, taking England close to the 191-run target. Pakistan, however, won the match by 5 runs which helped them level the series and end the tour on a high after losing the Test series 2-0.

Ahmed, who was kept away from the playing XI as Pakistan preferred Mohammad Rizwan in the Test series and in the first two T20Is, has been constantly facing the wrath of social media ever since he was caught yawning during the World Cup in 2019.

Ahmed was stripped of his captaincy and dropped from all three formats after a string of below-average performances in October last year. Azhar Ali was appointed the Test captain and Babar Azam took over the T20 reins.