Home / Cricket / ‘Biggest difference he brought to cricket...’: Waqar Younis lauds Virat Kohli’s contribution

‘Biggest difference he brought to cricket...’: Waqar Younis lauds Virat Kohli’s contribution

Apart from talking about his cricketing skills, Younis praised Kohli for making fitness an inextricable part of his overall game preparation.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Virat Kohli during an exercise session. (Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli growth as one of the best batsmen of the modern game across all formats is something which has left former cricketers in awe of him. Unlike Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli wasn’t blessed with a flawless technique. He had his issues early in his career, but has managed to overcome those obstacles through sheer grit and hardwork.

His immense will power has given him a machine like consistency and precision and that has helped him prove his mettle all across the world. Not just that, his captaincy skills too are of the highest quality and his performance while captaining the team has shown that he is not unnerved by responsibilities.

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis recently praised Kohli while interacting with fans on the Twitter platform @GloFansOfficial. Apart from talking about his cricketing skills, Younis praised Kohli for making fitness an inextricable part of his overall game preparation.



“Virat Kohli has evolved the game and all the formats of the modern-day cricket including T20 Cricket, one day suits him a lot and he is brilliant at test matches. But the biggest difference he brought to cricket that is followed and watched worldwide is his fitness,” Younis said while responding to a fan’s question.

Younis went on to say that Kohli has set the bar for fitness for cricketers across the world and his fighting spirit makes him a favourite among fans and those from the cricketing fraternity.

“He has set a bar of fitness worldwide, for players, I think it is hard to beat. I think for that reason also, you like everything about Virat Kohli. He is fit, he is always in your face, he wants to prove you that he is the best, he is a fighter, so that is why, we all like him,” the former paceman said.

Kohli has produced some of his best cricket against arch rivals Pakistan. He has several centuries and match-winning knocks against the ‘Men in Green’ and just like his idol Tendulkar, brings out his A-game against them.

