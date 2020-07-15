Sections
Home / Cricket / Blackwood says from first ball, England captain Ben Stokes tried to distract him

Blackwood says from first ball, England captain Ben Stokes tried to distract him

Blackwood was dismissed with West Indies needing just 11 runs to win. He had hit a James Anderson delivery straight to mid-off to end up five runs short of what would have been a well-deserved century.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, Manchester

Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies - Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, Southampton, Britain - July 12, 2020 West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

One of the architects of West Indies’ opening Test victory, batsman Jermaine Blackwood said England tried to verbally distract him during his match-winning innings of 95 with stand-in skipper Ben Stokes leading the act.

Blackwood’s fighting 95 helped West Indies chase down the 200-run target and claim a four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton and take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

“From the first ball the captain Ben Stokes was in my ear. I think they were trying to get me to play a rash shot but it didn’t faze me at any point. Once I was at the crease they were the ones under pressure, not me,” Blackwood was quoted as saying by ‘Wisden’.

“They knew they couldn’t bowl a loose ball at me. I can’t remember what was said but it was nothing bad. That’s cricket. You’ll always hear a bit of talking and that’s how it should be played.” The West Indies were reduced to 27-3 inside 12 overs but Blackwood stitched two important stands with Roston Chase and Shane Downrich to keep his team in the hunt on the final day.



Blackwood was dismissed with West Indies needing just 11 runs to win. He had hit a James Anderson delivery straight to mid-off to end up five runs short of what would have been a well-deserved century.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons praised Blackwood for holding his nerves throughout the innings. “I didn’t realise England were doing that but it’s what I would have done too to try to get him (Blackwood) irrational,” Simmons said.

“But he held his own and played the situation as well as he could. That shows his mindset is improving.” The second Test begins at the Old Trafford on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former coach explains why Kohli has ‘best possible team in Indian history’
Jul 15, 2020 17:12 IST
Twelve frontline Covid-19 workers have died in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
Jul 15, 2020 17:09 IST
Covid-19 and the future of keeping fit
Jul 15, 2020 17:09 IST
Three-day lockdown in Goa from Friday to curb Covid-19 spread
Jul 15, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.