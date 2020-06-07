‘Body in zombie mode,’: India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik wishes to resume training

Sections
India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik stated that he will gradually get back to training as his body, which he says is in ‘zombie mode’ because of the lockdown, will need about four weeks to achieve match readiness.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 08:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dinesh Karthik of India celebrates with MS Dhoni of India (Getty Images)

India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has estimated that a minimum time frame of four weeks should be enough for cricketers to achieve match readiness. India’s fielding coach R Sridhar and bowling coach Bharat Arun had predicted a training camp lasting anywhere between six to eight weeks, but by Karthik’s assumption, 28 days are absolutely necessary for the players to prepare themselves.

“I think the transition will be very tough. I think at least a minimum of four weeks, you need to start slowly, first it will be quality and then slowly increase the quantity and then the intensity,” Karthik said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Last month, Shardul Thakur became the first Indian cricketer to resume training, although his decision to do so without consulting the BCCI did not go down well with the board. As for Karthik, who resides in Chennai, the wicketkeeper batsman plans on undergoing some drills soon to get some sort of training going.

“Right now the lockdown has eased a lot in Chennai, so you can get permission and go and practice, so I am planning to do that but I will do it gradually... the body has been completely in zombie mode, with me sitting at home and not doing much,” he said.



