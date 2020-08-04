‘Both have their hearts on their sleeves’: Michael Slater on why Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri is a successful combo

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater believes that India captain Virat Kohli works well with coach Ravi Shastri because both of them are strong personalities. India have attained some big successes in recent years, and both Kohli and Shastri are largely credited for the rise of the team. In 2018/19, India beat Australia to win their first Test series Down Under.

Speaking in the latest episode of chat show Cricket Connected on Star Sports, Slater said: “Ravi and Virat probably challenge each other enough but there is such respect between them that it works.”

“If Ravi is nodding his head when Virat is speaking and vice versa, the rest of them even if they don’t agree would be nodding their heads,” Slater added.

“Both of them have their heart on their sleeve. I have worked with Ravi for so long in the commentary box, so I have got to know him and he was one of my great mates when we worked together. He is a big personality,” he further said.

“But obviously there are subtle differences that allows them to really work well together. But it has been a great synergy and a great relationship and I think it has helped Indian cricket’s tempo,” he added.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Ashish Nehra believes that Shastri gives Kohli space to express himself which makes the partnership work. “Ravi Shastri gives Virat Kohli his space, that he needs. Virat Kohli knows the type of person Ravi Shastri is and what can be extracted from him,” Nehra said on the same show.

“Ravi Shastri is a great motivator, that is Ravi bhai’s strength. He gives you a lot of confidence. If you are stuck in quicksand till your neck, he will ask you to push with your hands twice and you would come out. Virat Kohli also likes leading from the front. Both have similar personalities. So, it is very good between the two of them,” he added.