Bounce Back Bharat: Shikhar Dhawan on importance of ‘staying positive and happy’ on Chapter 2 of Fever Network Initiative

As part of the on-going series on Fever Network the second chapter of Bounce Back Bharat premiered on August 29, 2020 with none other than Indian cricket team’s Shikhar Dhawan. Bounce Back Bharat is an initiative towards supporting nation building and spreading positivity via inspirational stories post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign aims to feature a series of e-conclaves with the who’s who of the Indian corporate world. The first chapter with Gautam Gambhir which released on 15th August 2020 became a monumental success with more than 180K live views across social media platforms. The webinar alone had garnered more than 410K views so far with a reach of 1.7Mn on social media.

Chapter 2 saw top leaders like Mr Vipul Prakash (Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip), Mr. Goldy Nagdev (Managing Director, Hari Darshan Group), Mr. Anand Bhadkamkar (CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network India) as part of the panel with Shikhar Dhawan where they exchanged stories of inspirations and the various life lessons learnt throughout their illustrious career.

Having faced a fair share of ups and downs in his cricket career, Dhawan revealed his bounce back mantra is “staying positive and happy”. He believes it is important to stay happy throughout one’s journey rather than celebrating only when one has achieved their goals.

Talking about the pressure he endures as a batsman, Shikhar says it is important to stay calm and composed under pressure situations, otherwise one may lose their focus and ability to think straight. As a batsman, it is important to read the situation and play accordingly, whether it is to play defense or attack. “It is all about handling the situation” says Dhawan.

“Communication is the key for cricket” especially during partnerships, often people due to their massive egos refrain from communicating their thoughts and feelings.

