‘Bowling, batting, balance’: Former India coach explains why Virat Kohli has ‘best possible team in Indian history’

India Cricket Team has produced some of the most talented performers in the history of sport that have gone on to define an entire generation. From Sunil Gavaskar to Kapil Dev, from Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly, from Anil Kumble to Harbhajan Singh, from Yuvraj Singh to MS Dhoni - these are only a handful of big names that India have given to the world of cricket. But according to former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, the current team under captain Virat Kohli is possibly the best team in the Indian history.

“If you ask me, I believe that he (Virat Kohli) has the best possible team in Indian history. Bowling, batting, balance of team are the best,” Gaekwad told Sportskeeda in an interview.

One of the biggest successes of Kohli’s captaincy has been the development of Indian fast bowlers under his leadership.India pace unit includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur among several others.

“Up till now, we had no pace bowlers. We had Karsan, Roger, Kapil, but they didn’t win matches for you all the time. Today, they have a battery of pacers with options, and they are winning matches for you,” Gaekwad further added.

While the current Indian team has been able to find major successes in the past few years, winning Test series in Australia 2018/19 being one of them, the inability to win an ICC tournament has led to much discussion on Kohli’s skills as a captain.

Speaking on what more Virat Kohli needs to do to find success in ICC tournaments, Gaekwad said: “It is only a question of time. I had a word with Sachin Tendulkar when he left captaincy, I tried to convince him but he felt that he is giving 110 percent, and why can’t the others (do the same).

“As a captain, one must understand that every individual is different. You can give 110, but others can give only 90, 95 percent. How to convert that into 100 percent? That is what we need to work on,” added the 67-year-old.