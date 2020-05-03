Bowls with great discipline: Rohit Sharma names 4 fast bowlers who gave him ‘difficulties’

When you want to be the best, you have to deal with the best - India opener Rohit Sharma is one of the best examples of it. Regarded as one of the best limited-overs batsmen in the world right now, Rohit has had his fare share of battles with some of the world’s best fast bowlers. Ever since making his India debut back in 2007, Rohit has been constantly standing tall to fearsome pacers of the world. Whether it was Brett Lee in his debut tour to Australia, or Dale Steyn in South Africa, or Kagiso Rabada in recent times, Rohit has managed to stand tall against pretty much everything and anything thrown towards to him. Remembering some of those battles, Rohit named four best fast bowlers against whom he has had a hard time in his career.

Rohit said he had difficulties in facing both Brett Lee and Dale Steyn during the initial phase of his career.He made the comments during an Instagram Live session with pacer Mohammed Shami when the latter asked the right-handed batsman to name some of his favourite bowlers.

“When I came into the side, the fastest bowler in the world used to be Brett Lee. In my debut ODI series, I went to Ireland to face South Africa, and Dale Steyn was pretty quick then as well. When I started playing, I really liked Lee and Steyn, I had difficulties in facing them as well,” Rohit told Shami during the Instagram Live session.

Rohit has played 3 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Dale Steyn. His average is under 30 in all three formats against South Africa in matches in which Steyn has been a part of.

Rohit’s record against Australia dips further when Brett Lee has been a part of the Australian side. In 7 ODIs, he has just managed to score 138 runs while in 5 T20Is, he has only scored 16 runs.

From the current lot, Rohit chose Proteas' Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazelwood.

“From the current lot, Rabada is a good bowler, I really like Josh Hazelwood as well, he bowls with great discipline,” he added.

Rohit had made his ODI debut in 2007 in the tri-nation series involving Ireland and South Africa.

The 33-year-old is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his name in ODI cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format as he played a knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

The right-handed batsman has scored two ODI double tons against Sri Lanka and one against Australia.

In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Rohit Sharma finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer after registering 648 runs from just nine matches at an average of 81.00.

During the tournament, he had also become the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Rohit, who is now the vice-captain of the ODI team, has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far.

The limited-overs vice-captain has so far scored 14,029 runs across all formats.

In the longest format, he has also reinvented himself as the batsman started opening the batting in Test cricket last year.

Rohit would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

