Brad Hogg takes a shot at India’s batting during practice match, Wasim Jaffer comes up with epic reply

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Brad Hogg and Wasim Jaffer. (Getty Images)

India may have put up an improved show with the bat in the second innings, but their performance in the first innings raised a few questions. After captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat, the Indians were bowled out for 194. Infact, their top and middle order was shredded by Australia A bowlers, reducing the Indians to 123/9 before Jasprit Bumrah scored the first First-Class fifty of his career to give his team a somewhat respectable total.

Looking at the performance of their top order, which saw frontline batsman register low scores – Mayank Agarwal 2, Hanuma Vihari 15, Rahane 4 and Rishabh Pant 5 – despite Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill getting in the 40s, former Australia wrist-spinner Brad Hogg expressed concern at India’s batting.

“Indian top order need to know where their off stump is, learn to leave the ball off a good length, and not chase the ball moving away outside off stump,” Hogg tweeted.

 



Taking exception to the tweet, former India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer came up with an epic reply. With Australia struggling to find their top order with injuries to David Warner, Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski, Jaffer pointed out how the hosts facing issues in the batting order themselves. “Australia need to know who their top order is,” Jaffer wrote quoting Hogg’s tweet.

 

In reply to Indians’ 194, Australia A were bowled out for 108 with pacers Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini picking up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed two and one scalp respectively. It gave the Indians a first-innings lead of 86, which the visiting team managed to swell after a fine batting performance in the second innings. Half-centuries from Gill, Agarwal and Vihari took the score to 222/3 at tea, a lead of 303 runs at tea on Day 2.

