Brett Lee picks the winner of IPL 2020, names a side ‘definite’ to reach play-offs

With the opening match of IPL 2020 between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings just nine days away, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee donned the predictor’s hat. Lee picked MS Dhoni-led CSK as the winner of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League to be played in the UAE from September 19.

Lee, who landed in Mumbai to be a part of the IPL coverage for the host broadcasters’ is currently in isolation. The former Australia cricketer, who was known as one of the fastest bowlers during his time, decided to engage in a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram.

Among many questions from both on and off the field, Lee was asked by a fan to name the possible champions of IPL 2020. Lee replied with: “Hard to say but let’s go with CSK.”

CSK have been in the news lately for not exactly the ideal reasons. 13 personnel of their squad had tested positive for Covid-19 which delayed their training session in Dubai. And in between two of their senior cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh decided to pull out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

The CSK management, however, have kept faith in the existing squad and are yet to name a replacement for either Raina and Dhoni.

With a squad led by one of India’s most successful captains and a three-time IPL winner MS Dhoni, CSK sure start as one of the favourites of the tournament.

Lee, who has represented Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, also had high hopes from KKR. When asked by a fan about KKR’s new costly recruit Pat Cummins, Lee the Australian all-rounder is ‘World Class’.

Lee also predicted two-time champions KKR to be in the play-offs of this year’s IPL.

“Definitely on the cards for KKR to be in the final 4,” Lee wrote.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side begin their IPL 2020 campaign against four-time winners Mumbai Indians on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.

This is the first time an entire IPL will be staged in the UAE after it was moved out of India due to the pandemic situation in the country. In 2014, the first part of IPL was played in the UAE due to general elections in India.