Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar renew rivalry off the cricket field

Their on-field records are second to none but even when the duo go off the field, Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar create memories.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 11:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times. New Delhi

Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar during the Bushfire Charity match in Australia earlier this year. (Getty Images)

Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar were the fiercest of rivals on the field but the two former cricketers have always shared a wonderful friendship and mutual respect towards each other off it. Ever since Tendulkar’s retirement in 2013, Lara and the former India captain have been spotted spending time with each other. Lara has been to Tendulkar’s house in Bandra when in India for commentary duties and have even enjoyed Wimbledon finals together.

Lara and Tendulkar are probably the two finest and complete batsmen of bygone era. While Tendulkar holds the record for the most centuries and most runs in ODIs, Lara has been phenomenal in Tests, holding the record for the highest individual score. Their on-field records are second to none but even when the duo go off the field, Lara and Tendulkar create memories.

One such memory Tendulkar shared on his Instagram account, where the India great posted pictures and videos of him and Lara playing golf. In a video clip, Lara and Tendulkar stand right next to each other and get ready to give the golf ball the old might swing with the club. Upon playing the shot, both cricketers-turned-golfers held their shot, a reminiscent of the good old days. To add cherry on top, there was a bit of commentary involved as well.

 



“@brianlaraofficial and I... this time on the golf course,” Tendulkar captioned the video, to which Lara responded: “Take a guess everyone one ball went left rough the other right fairway whose went where??”

Tendulkar even shared a couple of pictures with Lara, with the caption: “Perfect day and perfect company! Our smile says it all!”

 

Lara replied on the post saying: “You also picked the perfect spot my fav tree in the background! A day I always look forward to strolling the fairways enjoying each other’s company.”

