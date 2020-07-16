British colonised the world to find a place to play a Test match: Neesham’s hilarious tweet on English rain has fans in splits

Sections
England were put into bat by West Indies in a curtailed first session. The English openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley were steady for the entire first session before Burns missed a straight one from spinner Roston Chase to get out in the last over of the session, leaving England at 29/1.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

A general view of the covers as light rain falls prior to Day One of the 2nd #RaiseTheBat Test Match between England and The West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on July 16, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB) (Getty Images for ECB)

The Test series between England and West Indies has marked the return of international cricket after a forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic and almost everyone, fans and cricketers, are thirsty for some good cricketing action. While the two teams dished out some exciting cricket in Southampton in the first Test, viewers were left frustrated during the start of the match due to rain.

The template has continued in Manchester, where the second Test got underway on Thursday. The start of the match was delayed by 90 minutes due to rain. The wait was frustrating for everyone and New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham decided to vent it out on Twitter, but with his trademark wit.

“Probably one of the reasons the British colonised the world. To find a place where they could play a damn Test match,” Neesham wrote. The hilarious tweet was lapped up by the Twitteratti as it was retweeted and liked by several fans. 

