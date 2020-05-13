Sections
Home / Cricket / Jos Buttler says players could return to training in a week or two

Jos Buttler says players could return to training in a week or two

All cricket has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus and Buttler said players will have to follow all necessary social distancing norms whenever they come out on the pitch.

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:52 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Jos Buttler celebrates his fifty during the Indian Premier League. (PTI)

England cricketer Jos Buttler feels that players could return to some sort of training in the upcoming weeks, if the environment is safe for everyone involved.

All cricket has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus and Buttler said players will have to follow all necessary social distancing norms whenever they come out on the pitch.

“I’m reading and hearing things that it could be imminent, in the next week or two,” Buttler was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I think to start with that would be individual training in a socially distant manner, maybe just you and a coach. As a batter, I could get someone to throw balls at me.



“We would stay apart and travel to a ground in our own cars. We’d go straight to the nets, then leave,” he added.

Buttler also expressed his anxiousness regarding the situation and stated conditions will have to be absolutely safe for the players to return.

“We can make decisions ourselves. If we’re not happy, not comfortable, there is no pressure to do something we don’t want to do. That will look different for everyone,” England’s World Cup winning wicket-keeper said.

“Hopefully they can put in a place a very safe environment that everyone would feel comfortable with. It’s an ever-evolving situation and the more information we get, the more decisions we can make.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
May 13, 2020 19:43 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 15:41 IST

latest news

Kashmir apple industry gets impetus as admn starts supply of cold storage produce
May 13, 2020 19:52 IST
Jos Buttler says players could return to training in a week or two
May 13, 2020 19:52 IST
This doggo’s going out on a dreamy date, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch
May 13, 2020 19:51 IST
Special train brings home 789 stranded Himachal residents from Karnataka
May 13, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.