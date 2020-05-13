Jos Buttler says players could return to training in a week or two

England cricketer Jos Buttler feels that players could return to some sort of training in the upcoming weeks, if the environment is safe for everyone involved.

All cricket has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus and Buttler said players will have to follow all necessary social distancing norms whenever they come out on the pitch.

“I’m reading and hearing things that it could be imminent, in the next week or two,” Buttler was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I think to start with that would be individual training in a socially distant manner, maybe just you and a coach. As a batter, I could get someone to throw balls at me.

“We would stay apart and travel to a ground in our own cars. We’d go straight to the nets, then leave,” he added.

Buttler also expressed his anxiousness regarding the situation and stated conditions will have to be absolutely safe for the players to return.

“We can make decisions ourselves. If we’re not happy, not comfortable, there is no pressure to do something we don’t want to do. That will look different for everyone,” England’s World Cup winning wicket-keeper said.

“Hopefully they can put in a place a very safe environment that everyone would feel comfortable with. It’s an ever-evolving situation and the more information we get, the more decisions we can make.”