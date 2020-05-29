Sections
Home / Cricket / CA tells ICC it would like to host 2021 edition of T20 WC: Report

CA tells ICC it would like to host 2021 edition of T20 WC: Report

Eddings has told ICC that it wants to host the event in late 2021 when India is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup and does not want the hosting rights for this year’s tournament to be shifted all the way back to 2022.

Updated: May 29, 2020 11:58 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Karan Prashant Saxena, Indo Asian News Service

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Cricket Australia on being asked about their preference if the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup doesn’t go ahead, has said that it would want to hold the 2021 edition rather than getting hosting rights in 2022. The 2021 edition of the tournament is currently for India to host. According to a report in The Australian, a letter from Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings was sent to ICC’s Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee on Thursday calling for the tournament to be shifted because of issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter was written in response to International Cricket Council asking Cricket Australia which options were preferable if the board is not able to host the tournament this year. Eddings has told ICC that it wants to host the event in late 2021 when India is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup and does not want the hosting rights for this year’s tournament to be shifted all the way back to 2022.

Also read: If I say something now, he’ll get confused: Dhoni to Harbhajan when Shardul was taken to the cleaners

The ICC Board met via teleconference on Thursday with all agenda items deferred until June 10 following a discussion, led by Chairman Shashank Manohar, around the issue of confidentiality. At the board meeting, ICC was expected to finally decide on the fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup slated to be held from October 18 to November 15.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the possibility of hosting the tournament currently looks bleak.



Earlier, the IANS had reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not in the mood to exchange the hosting rights with Cricket Australia.

Also read: ‘Someone said you’ll get out for 15 runs’: Shikhar Dhawan recalls 2015 World Cup game against Pakistan

“As for one of the ideas that BCCI may hand the hosting rights of the 2021 edition to CA and us hosting the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, I honestly don’t see that happening. If the T20 World Cup doesn’t happen in Australia in 2020 then it will in 2022 is what we feel,” A BCCI official had explained.

If this year’s T20 World Cup is postponed, which looks like the obvious solution in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it will open a window for the BCCI to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which currently stands postponed. In fact, it is believed that the roadmap for the same is already in planning.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GMU Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 58 vacancies of professors and other teaching posts, earn up to 2.18 lakh
May 29, 2020 12:49 IST
Domestic violence sees surge as people forced to stay home amid Covid-19
May 29, 2020 12:48 IST
Boston based man ‘pours’ wine in the most unusual manner. Watch
May 29, 2020 12:43 IST
World Junior Championships rescheduled to January next year: BWF
May 29, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.