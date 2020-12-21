CA to honour indigenous pioneer during Boxing Day Test

Sections
Mullagh, whose real name was Unaarrimin, captained the Indigenous squad on its 1868 tour and played in 45 of 47 matches. He was a skillful all-rounder and scored 1698 runs at an average of around 20 during the iconic 1868 tour.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 10:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, Melbourne

File image of MCG. Representational. (File)

The player of the match in the upcoming Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will be awarded with the Johnny Mullagh Medal as a tribute to honour the captain of Australia’s first sporting team to tour internationally. Mullagh was the leader of the 1868 Aborginal tour to the United Kingdom.

“The best player in the Boxing Day Test will be awarded the Mullagh Medal, named after the legendary Johnny Mullagh, captain of the 1868 cricket team who became the first Australian sporting team to tour internationally! #AUSvIND,” Cricket Australia posted on its twitter handle.

Mullagh also bowled 1877 overs, 831 of which were maidens, and took 245 wickets at 10 apiece. He also donned the role of a part-time wicketkeeper and effected four stumpings during his career. The medal is a recreation of the original belt buckle worn by the 1868 team.

CA’s initiative is part of the 2019 Reconciliation Action Plan, which continues to find ways to improve cricket’s relationship with Australia’s indigenous people.

As a tribute, the Australian men’s team wore an indigenous shirt in the T20I series against India. Besides, Indian and Australian players had formed a ‘Barefoot Circle’ to respectfully acknowledge the country’s indigenous population ahead of the first ODI last month.

