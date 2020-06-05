CAB pulls the plug on 2019-20 club cricket season

The Cricket Association of Bengal has called off its 2019-20 club cricket season midway in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The call was taken considering the safety of players and it was confirmed that there will be no continuity of the tournaments and that a fresh season will unfold once the coast is clear to stage matches.

The body held a Tournament Committee meeting at the CAB premises in presence of the Office Bearers at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Members of Tour, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Chairman of the Medical Committee and Legal Counsel Samrat Sen were present.

The decision to call off the season means matches from First Division, Second Division and all age group tournaments have been affected. A prime reason behind the call was because the Medical Committee, including some, suggesting that the present scenario is far from ideal to resume local cricket.

“After a prolonged and detailed deliberation all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 has been called off for this season as the health and safety of our players is paramount to the association,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said after their tournament committee meeting. “It was also decided that it would be a fresh season when we start next. There will be no continuity from this season.”

There is no clarity as to how will clubs will be promoted or relegated and although a decision regarding it is expected to be taken in due time, the Chairman of Tournament Committee hopes the next season brings success.

“The season had started off well with the first division, second division and age group tournaments, but had to be stopped abruptly due to the advent of this pandemic. But we are hopeful and confident that the next season will be a fresh start and will be played with great success,” Nitish Ranjan Dutta said.