CAG asks top court for status change in BCCI

The Supreme Court’s objective in having CAG’s nominees in BCCI and its affiliates was not being fulfilled, the civil appeal said.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 07:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

The BCCI. (PTI Image)

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has appealed to the Supreme Court to change its role in the Indian cricket board. From being part of the Apex Councils of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and affiliates, CAG seeks to be only auditors.

“CAG’s representative has become part of the management decisions (taken by majority) rather than CAG having an oversight functions over decisions of the BCCI,” the appeal said.

CAG is even ‘precluded’ from auditing if what is done by “private CAs/accounting firms is fair, just and reasonable.”



