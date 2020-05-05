Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Can replicate my bowling attitude & passion’ - Shoaib Akhtar praises young pacer

‘Can replicate my bowling attitude & passion’ - Shoaib Akhtar praises young pacer

Naseem, the youngest to record a Test hat-trick taker, also thanked Shoaib for choosing him as his bowling partner.

Updated: May 05, 2020 13:02 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Lahore

File photo of former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar. (Yogen Shah)

Shoaib Akhtar believes young fast bowler Naseem Shah can replicate his “bowling attitude and passion” among the current crop of Pakistan players.

“Among the present lot, I feel Naseem Shah can replicate my bowling attitude and passion. Naseem and I would have made a fine pair with the same attacking attitude,” Akhtar said.

The Rawalpindi Express made these comments while choosing a bowling partner to form a dream pair both from the list of former bowlers and the current lot representing Pakistan in Test cricket in the Digital Pairs series launched by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

ALSO READ: Will produce more aggressive fast bowlers: Shoaib Akhtar on coaching India pacers



Naseem, the youngest to record a Test hat-trick taker, also thanked Shoaib for choosing him as his bowling partner.

“Delighted to get Shoaib Akhtar’s recognition following acknowledgment by Wasim Akram. I want to thank Shoaib for nominating me as his bowling partner, these bowlers were my idols and getting recognised by them is nothing short of a big honour for me,” said Naseem.

ALSO READ: Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin Tendulkar reveals dressing room talk during ‘desert storm’ match against Australia

“I agree that attitude and aggression are the keys to success for a fast bowler, I hope that I would live up to Shoaib’s expectations of me,” he added.

Among former bowlers, Akhtar picked legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan as his bowler partner. “If I pick a former fast bowler, I feel I would have been very fortunate if I would have bowled with Imran Khan with both of us at the peak of our bowling careers. If we would have bowled together we would have had the same mindset of attacking the stumps relentlessly.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 13:01 IST
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
May 05, 2020 12:46 IST
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
May 05, 2020 12:57 IST
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
May 05, 2020 10:50 IST

latest news

‘Can replicate my bowling attitude & passion’ - Akhtar praises young pacer
May 05, 2020 13:02 IST
YouTube’s glitch sends ‘free Nest Mini offer’ notification to Premium users
May 05, 2020 12:56 IST
Pets may help relieve stress for both children with autism, their parents
May 05, 2020 12:52 IST
Shahid Kapoor goes shirtless for a flaming hot picture
May 05, 2020 12:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.