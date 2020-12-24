Can’t describe Kohli in a word: Nepal spinner Lamichhane

Nepalese leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has spent a lot of time playing with and watching international cricketers from several countries play due to his stints in the T20 leagues all over the world. He has been part of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League, two of the top T20 leagues in the world.

He was recently doing a Q&A session on Twitter when a fans asked him to describe Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Replying to the fan, Lamichhane said,” Do you think I can describe @imVkohli? There is no word to describe him. He is at that level.”

The leggie was part of the Delhi Capitals team which reached the final of the IPL for the first time. But Lamichhane didn’t play a single game.

“It happens. It’s a team game and you have to think about what’s best for the team,” Lamichhane said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Kohli moved up one spot and currently sits at the seventh spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.

India will be without the services of Kohli for the rest of the Australia tour as the cricketer and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. The batsman had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for paternity leave and was therefore available only for the first Test in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, Australia coach Justin Langer has confirmed that the hosts will lock horns with India in the Boxing Day Test with an unchanged playing XI on Saturday.

Langer said Australia is going with the same playing XI for the second Test unless and until something happens over the next few days.

“I’ll be a pretty courageous man to change the playing XI this Test match after the last one. Unless something happens over the next few days and that can in the world we live but we are going with the same XI,” Langer said in a virtual press-conference on Thursday.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26.