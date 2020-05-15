Sections
Can’t forget Ponting sledging me in 2005 Ashes Test, says Andrew Flintoff

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has spoken about the kind of sledging that then Australian men’s cricket team captain Ricky Ponting indulged in during the landmark Ashes series in 2005.

File photo of Andrew Flintoff and Ricky Ponting during the 2005 Ashes series. (Getty Images)

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff recalled an incident featuring former Australia captain Ricky Ponting from the second Test of the 2005 Ashes series. The Edgbaston Test is widely regarded as one of the greatest matches in the history of the longest format, which England ended up winning by just two runs.

Flintoff produced a scintillating all-round show as he slammed half centuries in both innings and picked up three and four wickets respectively during the two Aussie innings.

Flintoff revealed that during England’s second essay, Ponting tried to rile him up and get under his skin. The former cricketer stated Ponting’s sledging didn’t work on him as he continued to bat without paying any heed to what the Australian had to say.



“I can never forget Ricky Ponting in the second innings sledging me,” Flintoff told Sky Sports Cricket Podcast as per Wisden.

“I was stood there with Kevin Pietersen, he looks and he makes a joke to his team going ‘Here we go boys, look at the two superstars! They’re going to be happy with these two, aren’t they’. And it’s like ‘Jog on, Rick! Jog on.”

Recently, former Australia spinner Shane Warne also jogged down memory lane as he hit out at Ponting’s decision to bowl first in this particular Test.

“Punter’s (Ponting) decision to bowl first was just the worst decision ever, by any captain. So take a back seat, Nas (Nasser Hussain), Punter has got your back,” Warne was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

