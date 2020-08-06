Sections
Home / Cricket / Careless and false information: Brian Lara quashes rumours, confirms being tested negative for Covid-19

Careless and false information: Brian Lara quashes rumours, confirms being tested negative for Covid-19

Confirming that he did undergo a Covid-19 test but the reports were negative, Brian Lara urged people not to spread such ‘false’ information which may cause panic in an already distressed situation.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 10:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi: Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara (PTI)

Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara late on Tuesday took to Twitter and Instagram to quash rumours doing rounds on social media and confirmed that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

Confirming that he did undergo a Covid-19 test but the reports were negative, Lara urged people not to spread such ‘false’ information which may cause panic in an already distressed situation.

“Hi everyone, I have read all the circulating rumours regarding me testing positive for the coronavirus and it is important I clarify the facts. Not only is this information false, but it is also detrimental to spread such panic in a community already feeling the distress of the COVID situation,” Lara said in an Instagram post.

Lara said the misinformation did not cause any harm to him but such ‘careless’ and ‘unnecessary’ information did create ‘worry’ among people in his circle.



“While you haven’t personally affected me, what causes concern is that spread of wrongful information is careless and causes unnecessary worry amongst a lot of people that would have been in my circle.

This virus isn’t something we should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism. I hope and pray that all of us remain safe because as is noticeable Covid 19 is going nowhere in the near future,” he added.

 

Over the last 24 hours, there have many people on social media who put posts, saying that Lara had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lara had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2007. He finished his career with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries.

The 51-year-old Lara has recorded the highest individual score in Test cricket as he played a knock of 400 runs against England in 2004.

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, as he scored 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994.

Lara also shares the Test record of scoring the highest number of runs in a single over in a Test match. He smashed South Africa’s Robin Peterson of South Africa for 28 runs in a single over in 2003.

The left-handed Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies.

He managed to score 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game while he registered 10,405 runs in the 50-over format.

(With ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tokyo governor to call for travel curbs during upcoming holiday season
Aug 06, 2020 10:19 IST
Corona effect: Just 215 schools in race for UP Board affiliation
Aug 06, 2020 10:11 IST
Amitabh pens poem on trolls, not with tears of weakness, but of joy
Aug 06, 2020 10:11 IST
Major UP rivers flow above danger mark, 536 villages in 16 districts hit by floods
Aug 06, 2020 10:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.