Cars jumping in front of us, absolute chaos: Shane Warne remembers media frenzy created by Elizabeth Hurley affair

Australian cricket great Shane Warne’s relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley created a media frenzy back in 2010 that led to photographers and reporters chasing the couple for exclusives. Even though Warne was no stranger to media scrutiny due to his tremendous cricket records, and a few controversies during his playing days, Warner admitted that the attention he got during that phase is something he still fears. The former Aussie leg-spinner recently recalled the time when he started dating the British actress-model in 2010 and how things changed dramatically for them when the relationship became public.

The duo announced their relationship in 2010 before Hurley moved into Warne’s house in Melbourne a year later. Warne got engaged to Hurley in 2011 but they called it off in 2013 citing personal reasons. The second-highest Test wicket-taker in the world spoke about the time when photographers were creating ruckus just to get the best possible picture.

“It was chaos to be fair,” Warne said on episode five of Fox Cricket’s A Week With Warnie. “I suppose it was the sporting world meeting her world (the celebrity world).”

“When she first came to Australia we had been seeing each other for about six months or so, so I didn’t introduce her to my children until it was real and I believed it had a future... it wasn’t just a bit of fun.”

“So six months down the track she finally comes to meet the children and it was absolute circus. We tried to keep things as normal as possible but it got scary.

“Some of these rogue photographers trying to get exclusives. I remember my youngest daughter Summer screaming in the back seat ‘dad slow down’. Cars jumping in front of us, running red lights.”

“We couldn’t go anywhere else because we’d just get 30-40 people, photographers, news crews, everywhere we went.

“We had seven cars following us and a helicopter over our head just following us, running red lights, cutting off in front of us.”

Warne has been very vocal in the show regarding his professional and personal life and has made some striking revelations. In an earlier episode, he opened up regarding the dark aspect of his game and conceded he let his family down because of his actions.