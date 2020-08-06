Sections
Home / Cricket / Certainly something to strive for’: Smith on winning series in India

Certainly something to strive for’: Smith on winning series in India

In 2017, Steve Smith, then Australia captain, had to go back home disappointed as India won the deciding Test in Dharamsala to win the series 2-1.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 07:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Steve Smith of Australia (Cricket Australia/Getty Images)

Steve Smith the batsman has conquered India. When Australia last toured India for a four-match Test series in 2017, Smith was head and shoulders above the rest of the batsmen from both the teams

The 31-year-old had scored three centuries in the series including a match winning one in the first Test at Pune on a tough wicket.

But Smith, then Australia captain, had to go back home disappointed as India won the deciding Test in Dharamsala to win the series 2-1.

Hence, winning a series in India along with one in England remains one of the biggest quests in the Aussie’s career.



“They’re the two big mountains to climb and if you can do that, it would be pretty special,” Smith told cricket.com.au.

“Hopefully I get another crack at it, we’ll see how we go.

“I’m getting a bit old now.

“You never know how long I’ve got left, and you never know what the future holds.

“But it’s certainly something to strive for, that’s for sure,” he added.

But before that Smith would have to help Australia avenge a series loss to India at home, when Virat Kohli and his boys visit Australia later this year. It is the marquee series of the year and one that the entire cricket fraternity and fans are looking forward to.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KTM 250 Duke BS 6 launched with LED headlights. Here’s how much it costs
Aug 06, 2020 08:52 IST
PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital
Aug 06, 2020 08:56 IST
Sushant’s niece shares pics with actor, thanks fans for ‘tireless efforts’
Aug 06, 2020 08:48 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
Aug 06, 2020 08:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.