Sections
Home / Cricket / Chance to earn more by less wear and tear is why players becoming T20 specialists: Daren Ganga

Chance to earn more by less wear and tear is why players becoming T20 specialists: Daren Ganga

The explosion of T20 cricket in the last decade has seen a growing breed of young cricketers forging a career as T20 specialists and Ganga said it is hardly surprising.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:52 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Former West Indies captain Daren Ganga feels the opportunity to earn 10 times more money with less damage to the body is the reason why cricketers around the world are making a career as T20 specialists. The explosion of T20 cricket in the last decade has seen a growing breed of young cricketers forging a career as T20 specialists and Ganga said it is hardly surprising. “Human instinct will tell you that if that opportunity (to) earn 10 times the amount of money by putting 10 times less wear and tear on your body, that’s the decision that you will make without batting an eyelid,” he said during Wisden and CricViz’s The Greatest T20 podcast.

“That is what I think has been the case with a lot of cricketers, not only in the West Indies but across the globe.” Ganga, who played 48 Tests, 35 ODIs and just one T20I in his international career, said the boom in T20 cricket across the globe has allowed cricketers to make a living by just playing in various T20 leagues even if they don’t get to represent the country.

Also read: When young cricketers start off, their heroes are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith: Rahul Dravid

“With T20 cricket you realise that it’s not just about playing T20Is for your national team,” said the 41-year-old. “There are so many opportunities for players now. Players who don’t even go on to play international cricket, they’re playing in T20 franchise competitions all across the globe and making a living out of it.” West Indies cricketers such as Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard have made a name for themselves in the shorter format with the country winning two T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.

Also read: ICC Members hope to end T20 World Cup impasse, figure nominations for chairmanship



Ganga believes though these cricketers have done well in T20 cricket, they would have achieved a fair amount of success in Test cricket as well. “Like anything else in life, if you dedicate your time, your resources, and you train with a unity of focus in something, you would be able to achieve a fair amount of success,” he said.



“So if there wasn’t T20 cricket, I still think a guy like Andre Russell or Sunil Narine would have played international cricket for the West Indies, in the 50-over format and even in Test cricket as well. Their focus would have shifted in that area.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Alia Bhatt gives house help ‘dream birthday’ surprise, cuts cake with her
Jun 09, 2020 14:07 IST
Amit Shah takes on Mamata Banerjee on virtual turf, seeks change in West Bengal
Jun 09, 2020 14:00 IST
Lockdowns may have helped prevent half a billion coronavirus cases
Jun 09, 2020 13:59 IST
Jai Bajrangi becomes India’s top Podcast with 4.5 lakh listens in May
Jun 09, 2020 13:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.