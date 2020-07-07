Chennai Super Kings CEO makes huge statement about Dhoni’s possible role at franchise in future

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s fan following in Chennai is known to everybody. His popularity among the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Chennai faithfuls can rival that of some top Tamil actors too, which is saying a lot about a city and a state that almost worships its actors and heroes.

Dhoni’s contribution towards making CSK one of the biggest franshises in IPL as well as the world has made him a fan favourite over the years. His performances for CSK too have gone a long way in ensuring the franchise completely trusts in him and his abilities.

While Dhoni continues to lead the team on the field, and the fans would want him to do so for as long as he can, with the former India captain turning 39 on Tuesday, it is inevitable to think what will Dhoni’s role be at CSK once he decides to hang those golden boots, pads and gloves.

Speaking about Dhoni, current CEO of CSK Kasi Viswanathan has said he will not be surprised if the crowd favourite ‘Thala’ becomes ‘Team Boss’ in 10 years from now.

“In 10 years from now, my feeling is that he will be a permanent fixture in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings boss,” Viswanathan was quoted as saying on Star Sports 1 Tamil show ‘Dhoni Vazhi Thani Vazhi’ as reported by news agency PTI.

CSK, a team owned by former BCCI president’s India Cements, has benefitted a lot due to its association with Dhoni. His rise as India’s captain and successful stint in national colours coincided with his triumphant leadership of CSK and the franchise benefitted from his nationwide popularity.

Viswanathan also went on to explain why Dhoni is looked upon as ‘Thala’ or leader.

“Only one thing I knew that he’s able to get the best out of the team by himself. He’s able to get the best out of any member of the team. That’s why we’d call him Thala,” Viswanathan said.

Dhoni is expected to lead CSK whenever the Indian Premier League takes place this year.