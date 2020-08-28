Chennai Super Kings staff test positive for Covid-19: Report

Sections
Although the names are unknown, this could be the reason behind CSK delaying the start of their practice – originally scheduled to start Friday – by a few days.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Chennai Super Kings team bus arrives for practice (CSK/Twitter)

In a major development, some members of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings have reportedly tested positive for the Covid-19, a report in the Times of India stated on Friday. Although the names are unknown, this could be the reason behind CSK delaying the start of their practice – originally scheduled to start Friday – by a few days.

The report also suggests that the entire CSK contingent has had to undergo a fourth Covid-19 test on Friday to gauge its spread. CSK reached the Emirates on August 21 and as per the protocols dictated by the BCCI, the teams are to undergo three Covid-19 tests before they could start practice. Earlier, ESPNCricinfo reported that CSK’s quarantine has been extended and that the team will begin training from September 1.

“Even when football started in Europe, a few players had tested positive. So, with eight IPL teams and over 1000 members, this was a possibility. This could have happened to any team. It is just unlucky that it has happened to CSK despite taking all kinds of precautions,” a source told TOI.

The result of the test is expected to be out Saturday. This means that CSK will be the last team to hold its team practice, even though its players were part of a six-day preparatory camp in Chennai before leaving for the Emirates. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar along with bowling coach L Balaji were some of those involved in the camp.



