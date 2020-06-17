Sections
Home / Cricket / Chennai Super Kings suspends team doctor for social media post on India-China face off in Galwan

Chennai Super Kings suspends team doctor for social media post on India-China face off in Galwan

On Tuesday, after reports came in of Indian casualties during the violent face-off in Galwan Valley, Thottappillil had posted a tweet mocking the government. He later deleted the tweet and protected his account.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:01 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday suspended its team doctor, Madhu Thottappillil, due to a personal tweet on the India China clashes that the franchise thought was in bad taste.

CSK issued a statement on its twitter handle about the same. “The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor,” the statement read.

“Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste,” it added. 

Thottappillil has been with the team since the IPL’s inception and is a specialist in sports medicine.



On Tuesday, after reports came in of Indian casualties during the violent face-off in Galwan Valley, Thottappillil had posted a tweet mocking the government. He later deleted the tweet and protected his account.

A colonel was among the 20 Army personnel killed in the face-off on Monday night, the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La.

At that time, India lost around 80 soldiers, while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Harsh Goenka can’t decide to admire this act or call it stupid. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 15:28 IST
MP Guv put on support system, condition ‘serious but under control’: Hospital
Jun 17, 2020 15:26 IST
‘Reassurance to cricketers’: Pathan hails Ganguly’s statement on IPL 2020
Jun 17, 2020 15:24 IST
Behbal Kalan police firing: Advocate accused of fabricating evidence sent to police custody till June 21
Jun 17, 2020 15:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.